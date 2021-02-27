Seth Meyers will continue to host Late Night with Seth Meyers through 2025, NBC has announced.

"Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night," Katie Hockmeyer, executive vice president of late night programming at NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Friday.

"His 'Closer Look' segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever."

The former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer has hosted Late Night since 2014.

Previous hosts include David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Fallon.