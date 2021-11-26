Seth Meyers announced on Friday's edition of Late Night that he and his lawyer wife, Alexi, have welcomed a baby girl.

Meyers welcomed his own family as guests on the the program and they discussed Thanksgiving traditions and for what they are grateful.

He also showed a video of his pre-school-age sons Axel and Ashe dressed as turkeys, running around their home and yelling, "Gobble, gobble," and "Happy Thanksgiving!"

At the end of the video, they sat on a couch and pull down a turkey decoration to reveal a baby girl, staged to look like a cooked turkey. They both kiss her on the cheeks.

"We had another one, you guys!" Meyers told the audience. "Ten weeks ago, my wife gave birth to a baby girl."

Meyers and his wife -- who have been married since 2013 -- named their youngest child Adelaide after the comedian's maternal grandmother.