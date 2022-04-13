Burkholder will play John Bennett, an awkward but likable teen who does his best to navigate adolescence with Ted's help, while Whigham will portray Blaire Bennett, John's cousin and a smart and politically correct college student.
Grimes has been cast as Matty Bennett, John's dad and Blaire's uncle, a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he's the unequivocal boss in the family.
Ted is based on the 2012 film of the same name and its sequel, Ted 2 (2015), which follow an adult John (Mark Wahlberg). The series is a prequel that takes place in Boston in 1993.
MacFarlane will direct all episodes and serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.
Peacock has yet to announce a release date for Ted.
