The Turner family are trying their best to live a normal life in the new trailer for Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant.

Lauren Ambrose 's Dorothy Turner and Toby Kebbell 's Sean Turner want to move on following the events of Season 2, but are still weary of the cult in the clip released on Monday.

Dorothy's paranoia ramps up after Sean gives food to squatters, who she believes might be casing their house.

The Turner's home also becomes filled with pests and decaying remains. Nell Tiger Free's Leanne Grayson gives Sean an ominous message.

"God didn't bring back Jericho," Leanne says.

"Then who did?" Sean replies as the trailer ends.

Servant Season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ on Jan. 21. Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce also stars.