M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is returning for its third season on Jan. 21, Apple TV+ announced on Friday alongside a teaser trailer.

The teaser takes place three months following the events of Season 2, which was wrapped up in March.

Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) is paranoid, but ready to protect her family in the clip.

Series stars Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint also return in the teaser.

Servant, from Shyamalan, follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning following a tragedy that creates a rift in their marriage. The tragedy opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.