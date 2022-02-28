By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/28/2022



ABC says Serene's spirit is "robust"

bachelorette stayed close to home for college

Serene says she knows her worth and what she needs to be happy

Serene is a model and has a big interest in fashion

bachelorette wants to have a big family

Serene could never be a morning person

Serene calls herself a teacher, leader and storyteller

It took time for bachelorette to accept her body

Serene has faced a lot of loss in recent years

