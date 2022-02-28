Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
While in school, she was a proud and active member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.
Serene says she knows her worth and what she needs to be happy
When it comes to her dream partner, Serene wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back.
Her ideal guy is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He'll also be open to trying new things and willing to be vulnerable.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serene is a model and has a big interest in fashion
Serene has only been working as a teacher for close to two years.
She is a commercial and print model represented by The Tabb Agency, and she's been signed to that agency since December 2014.
Serene also worked at the Lush Fashion Lounge for nearly five years, first as a lead sales associate for five years and then as an assistant manager for seven months until she left her job at the company in 2020.
The bachelorette got her start in modeling in December 2012 when she had signed with Brink Model Management, LLC. Her contract with Brink lasted for two years.
Serene and Clayton could be a great match because they both want children very badly and to have a big family!
Right now, her only baby is a cat named Leonardo DiCATprio.
ABC says Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give.
Serene could never be a morning person
Serene says she and the moon are too much in love for her to be a morning person.
A few more fun facts about Serene is that she once served as a Ring Girl for a boxing match, her absolute favorite color is red, guinea pigs freak her out, she loves musical theater, and her happy place appears to be the beach.
Serene calls herself a teacher, leader and storyteller
Although Serene works as a teacher now, she didn't know in college that she would want to make teaching her profession, and so she had majored in Professional Media {Journalism) and minored in Photography instead.
Serene, however, says she became a teacher in order to do something meaningful with her life. She prides herself on the relationships she builds with her students and filling them with knowledge for the future.
It took time for The Bachelor bachelorette to accept her body
Serene, who is clearly petite, has struggled her entire life with being "really small."
When Serene was growing up, other girls would call her "anorexic," which really impacted her confidence for awhile.
Serene began overeating in front of people and tried to put on weight, but she now appears to love and embrace her body just the way it is.
Serene has faced a lot of loss in recent years
In the last three years, Serene lost her grandmother and her cousin, the sister whom Serene never had.
Serene's cousin battled a drug addiction, and it took time for Serene to mourn the loss of her family members and feel at peace again. It took her time to accept the difficult position she was in, not having her grandmother and cousin around anymore.
Serene's favorite childhood memory was squishing fireflies into her face with her cousin because the little girls believed it would make them glow.