Serene Russell will be taking Clayton Echard to her hometown to meet her family on The Bachelor's 26th season.

Serene is a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, OH.

Clayton thought Serene was beautiful at first glance, and he quickly became entranced by her intelligence and kind demeanor.

And the more Serene let her walls down and let Clayton in, the more her feelings for him grew.

Serene was crowed the "ultimate knight" and "queen" during a group date in Hvar, Croatia, and she enjoyed a second one-on-one date with Clayton in Vienna, Austria.

Serene said her trust in Clayton was unwavering, and Clayton noted how he appreciated Serene's effort in their relationship and her constant desire to check on him and know how he was feeling.

While in Vienna, Serene and Clayton took a horse-drawn carriage and ate chestnuts and danced in the city streets.

"I wanted to tell you that I am falling in love with you," Serene told Clayton over a romantic dinner.

"Wow, I cannot tell you how happy that makes me, to hear that," Clayton responded. "Because I know what that means. I didn't expect that, I didn't."

Serene said it was scary to fall but also "oddly comfortable" at the same time and a weight had been lifted off her.

Until viewers can watch what happens next between Serene and Clayton, let's learn some information about this brunette beauty right now.

Below is a list of nine facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serene Russell.
ABC says Serene's spirit is "robust"

Serene Russell is a very passionate woman. She loves to make a difference in her students' lives and enjoys relaxing with close friends when she's not working.

For example, Serena would love to go to the theater and see a musical!

Serena always looks forward to planning her next big adventure, and she's been called "a social butterfly" since pre-Kindergarten.


The Bachelor bachelorette stayed close to home for college

Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

While in school, she was a proud and active member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.
 

Serene says she knows her worth and what she needs to be happy

When it comes to her dream partner, Serene wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back.

Her ideal guy is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He'll also be open to trying new things and willing to be vulnerable.
 

Serene is a model and has a big interest in fashion

Serene has only been working as a teacher for close to two years.

She is a commercial and print model represented by The Tabb Agency, and she's been signed to that agency since December 2014.

Serene also worked at the Lush Fashion Lounge for nearly five years, first as a lead sales associate for five years and then as an assistant manager for seven months until she left her job at the company in 2020.

The bachelorette got her start in modeling in December 2012 when she had signed with Brink Model Management, LLC. Her contract with Brink lasted for two years.

The Bachelor bachelorette wants to have a big family

Serene and Clayton could be a great match because they both want children very badly and to have a big family!

Right now, her only baby is a cat named Leonardo DiCATprio.

ABC says Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give.


Serene could never be a morning person

Serene says she and the moon are too much in love for her to be a morning person.

A few more fun facts about Serene is that she once served as a Ring Girl for a boxing match, her absolute favorite color is red, guinea pigs freak her out, she loves musical theater, and her happy place appears to be the beach.


Serene calls herself a teacher, leader and storyteller

Although Serene works as a teacher now, she didn't know in college that she would want to make teaching her profession, and so she had majored in Professional Media {Journalism) and minored in Photography instead.

Serene, however, says she became a teacher in order to do something meaningful with her life. She prides herself on the relationships she builds with her students and filling them with knowledge for the future.

It took time for The Bachelor bachelorette to accept her body

Serene, who is clearly petite, has struggled her entire life with being "really small."

When Serene was growing up, other girls would call her "anorexic," which really impacted her confidence for awhile.

Serene began overeating in front of people and tried to put on weight, but she now appears to love and embrace her body just the way it is.


Serene has faced a lot of loss in recent years

In the last three years, Serene lost her grandmother and her cousin, the sister whom Serene never had.

Serene's cousin battled a drug addiction, and it took time for Serene to mourn the loss of her family members and feel at peace again. It took her time to accept the difficult position she was in, not having her grandmother and cousin around anymore.

Serene's favorite childhood memory was squishing fireflies into her face with her cousin because the little girls believed it would make them glow.

