Serena Pitt is hoping to secure a rose and advance on Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Serena P. is a 22-year-old publicist from Markham, ON.

Serena P. memorably introduced herself to Matt at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania by standing on a step stool so she could "be on Matt's level."

Serena P. later played a giant game of chess outside of the hotel with Matt, and she was invited to join Matt on the season's first group date.

Serena P. and Matt have yet to dive deep into conversation, but the spark they appeared to have on Night 1 will likely propel her forward and give the bachelorette an opportunity to get to know Matt better.

Could Serena P. end up being the girl of Matt's dreams -- someone who is selfless, honest and compassionate?

Serena P. believes that "when you know, you know," so until viewers discover whether Matt and Serena P. are a perfect fit, let's learn a little bit about the brunette beauty right now.

Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serena Pitt.


Serena Pitt's career has just begun given she's only 22 years old

Although ABC dubbed Serena a publicist, the bachelorette -- who is pretty fresh out of college -- currently works as an intern.

Serena P. works as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. She has held the position since August 2020 in Toronto.

Serena P. has the intelligence to back up her beauty

Serena P. graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and the Business Management Option.
She was an Orientation Week leader and a volunteer for Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Serena P. also minored in Psychology and completed a specialization in Digital & Cultural Theory.

After graduating Wilfrid Laurier University, Serena received her postgraduate certificate in Sport and Event Marketing.


Chris Harrison says Serena is a "force to be reckoned with"

"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," The Bachelor host said.

"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."

Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."

The Bachelor bachelorette once taught swimming lessons

Serena P. was a swimming instructor at Superfin Aquatics in Markham, Ontario for two years and four months beginning in 2017. She taught swimming classes to kids, teens and adults.

Not only is she certified as a swim instructor and lifesaving instructor, but she's also a licensed emergency first-aid instructor.


Serena is all about having fun, even if the outing is low key

Serena P. is looking for a man to spend quality time with, whether they enjoy beers at a bar or sit courtside at a Toronto Raptors' game.

Serena wants to grow with her partner and says she needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life.

Serena's future husband also has to be willing to share his food with her. She told ABC, "If they don't let me taste their food, I don't know if the relationship could survive."

Serena was a campus ambassador in college

Prior to working for MacIntyre Communications, Serena was a part-time brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Event Staffing Inc. She worked there for one year and eight months.

Serena also landed an internship at LOCAL Life Magazine in Hilton Head, SC, which lasted for four months.

Back in 2018-2019, Serena was a campus ambassador at Wilfrid Laurier University. She provided campus tours and worked at open houses.

Serena also served as a multi-sport camp counselor in Summer 2018 in Waterloo, Ontario for kids ages 3-12.


The bachelorette was also on her college dance team

Serena was a member of the Wilfrid Laurier University Competitive Dance Team.

She also used her dance skills to make some money! Serena taught dance classes part-time at Vlad's Dance Company for children ages 3-9 from 2014-2015.


