Serena P. memorably introduced herself to Matt at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania by standing on a step stool so she could "be on Matt's level."
Serena P. later played a giant game of chess outside of the hotel with Matt, and she was invited to join Matt on the season's first group date.
Serena P. and Matt have yet to dive deep into conversation, but the spark they appeared to have on Night 1 will likely propel her forward and give the bachelorette an opportunity to get to know Matt better.
Could Serena P. end up being the girl of Matt's dreams -- someone who is selfless, honest and compassionate?
Serena P. believes that "when you know, you know," so until viewers discover whether Matt and Serena P. are a perfect fit, let's learn a little bit about the brunette beauty right now.
Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serena Pitt.
Serena Pitt's career has just begun given she's only 22 years old
Although ABC dubbed Serena a publicist, the bachelorette -- who is pretty fresh out of college -- currently works as an intern.
Serena P. works as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. She has held the position since August 2020 in Toronto.
"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," The Bachelor host said.
"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."
Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."