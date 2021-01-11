Serena Pitt received a rose from The Bachelor star Matt James and is one of 24 bachelorettes remaining on his season.

Serena P. is a 22-year-old publicist from Markham, ON.

Serena P. stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania and brought a step stool with her so she could "be on Matt's level."

Serena P. later played a giant game of chess outside of the hotel with Matt.

Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, so will Serena P. fit the bill?

ABC has teased Serena is ready to meet the man of her dreams and she believes that when you know, you know -- so maybe Matt will know too.

Could Serena turn out to be The One for Matt or will her competition shine and win Matt over?

Until viewers can watch Serena and Matt get to know each other better on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serena Pitt.


Serena Pitt has the intelligence to back up her beauty

Serena P. graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and the Business Management Option.

She was an Orientation Week leader, a member of the WLU Competitive Dance Team, and a volunteer for Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Serena P. also minored in Psychology and completed a specialization in Digital & Cultural Theory.
After graduating Wilfrid Laurier University, Serena received her postgraduate certificate in Sport and Event Marketing.

Serena P.'s career has just begun given she's only 22 years old

Although ABC dubbed Serena a publicist, the bachelorette -- who is pretty fresh out of college -- currently works as an intern.

Serena P. works as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. She has held the position since August 2020 in Toronto.


Chris Harrison teases great things come in small packages

"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," Chris said.

"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."

Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."

The Bachelor bachelorette once taught swimming lessons!

Serena P. was a swimming instructor at Superfin Aquatics in Markham, Ontario for two years and four months beginning in 2017. She taught swimming classes to kids, teens and adults.

Not only is she certified as a swim instructor and lifesaving instructor, but she's also a licensed emergency first-aid instructor.


Serena is all about having fun, even if the outing is low key

Serena P. is looking for a man to spend quality time with, whether they enjoy beers at a bar or sit courtside at a Toronto Raptors' game.

Serena wants to grow with her partner and says she needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life.

Serena's future husband also has to be willing to share his food with her. She told ABC, "If they don't let me taste their food, I don't know if the relationship could survive."


Serena's career experience prior to landing her current job

Prior to working for MacIntyre Communications, Serena was a part-time brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Event Staffing Inc. She worked there for one year and eight months.

Serena also landed an internship at LOCAL Life Magazine in Hilton Head, SC, which lasted for four months.

Back in 2018-2019, Serena was a campus ambassador at Wilfrid Laurier University. She provided campus tours and worked at open houses.

Serena also served as a multi-sport camp counselor in Summer 2018 in Waterloo, Ontario for kids ages 3-12.


Serena Pitt Photos

