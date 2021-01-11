"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," Chris said.
"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."
Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."