Serena P. stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt was smitten with Serena P. right away.
Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.
ABC teases that Serena P. is ready to meet the man of her dreams and she believes that when you know, you know.
Could Serena P. turn out to be the woman of Matt's dreams, and will this pair hit it off?
Until viewers can watch Serena and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.
Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serena Pitt.
Serena P.'s career has just begun given she's only 22 years old
Although ABC dubbed Serena a publicist, the bachelorette -- who is pretty fresh out of college -- currently works as an intern.
Serena P. works as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. She has held the position since August 2020 in Toronto.
The Bachelor host Chris Harrison opened up about Serena P. when announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session late last year.
"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," Chris said.
"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."
Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."