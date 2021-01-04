Serena Pitt joined the cast of The Bachelor's 2021 season hoping to win Matt James' heart.

Serena P. is a 22-year-old publicist from Markham, ON.

Serena P. stepped out of a limo on the first night of filming at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania on October 10, and filming wrapped around November 20, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

The Bachelor's 25th season premieres Monday, January 4 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and fans will be able to see if Matt was smitten with Serena P. right away.

Matt has said he's looking for a woman who is selfless, honest and compassionate, adding that those qualities can be found in women of all shapes, sizes and races.

ABC teases that Serena P. is ready to meet the man of her dreams and she believes that when you know, you know.

Could Serena P. turn out to be the woman of Matt's dreams, and will this pair hit it off?

Until viewers can watch Serena and Matt's love story unfold on The Bachelor's 25th season, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Serena Pitt.


Serena P.'s career has just begun given she's only 22 years old

Although ABC dubbed Serena a publicist, the bachelorette -- who is pretty fresh out of college -- currently works as an intern.

Serena P. works as an intern at MacIntyre Communications. She has held the position since August 2020 in Toronto.

Chris Harrison teases great things come in small packages

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison opened up about Serena P. when announcing Matt's cast of bachelorettes in a Facebook Live session late last year.

"From Toronto, Ontario... We have a handful of very small and petite girls on this show, but this girl is tiny. I mean, tiny, which means she is very small," Chris said.

"She may be small, but Serena P. is a force to be reckoned with on the show. [She has] great chemistry with Matt. They had it from the moment she stepped out of the limo. They just have this chemistry. They have this thing."

Chris added, "The thing with Serena P. to keep in mind -- and this is very interesting -- she's always honest. She always tells everybody, including Matt, where she stands, how she feels, and what the score is. Now, will Matt hear that? We'll have to find out."


The Bachelor bachelorette once taught swimming lessons!

Serena P. was a swimming instructor at Superfin Aquatics in Markham, Ontario for two years and four months beginning in 2017. She taught swimming classes to kids, teens and adults.

Not only is she certified as a swim instructor and lifesaving instructor, but she's also a licensed emergency first-aid instructor.

Serena P. has the intelligence to back up her beauty

Serena P. graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and the Business Management Option.

She was an Orientation Week leader, a member of the WLU Competitive Dance Team, and a volunteer for Hospice Care of South Carolina.

Serena P. also minored in Psychology and completed a specialization in Digital & Cultural Theory.

After graduating Wilfrid Laurier University, Serena received her postgraduate certificate in Sport and Event Marketing.


Serena is all about having fun, even if the outing is low key

Serena P. is looking for a man to spend quality time with, whether they enjoy beers at a bar or sit courtside at a Toronto Raptors' game.

Serena wants to grow with her partner and says she needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life.

Serena's future husband also has to be willing to share his food with her. She told ABC, "If they don't let me taste their food, I don't know if the relationship could survive."


Serena Pitt Photos

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to see some additional photos of Serena!

