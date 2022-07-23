Sequel trailer shows Shazam pondering where he fits in
UPI News Service, 07/23/2022
Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Saturday.
The 2 1/2-minute preview, which had about 250,000 views on YouTube by midday, shows Zachary Levi as the titular superhero struggling to figure out where he fits in with the other superheroes in the universe, such as Aquaman and The Flash.
Shazam, released in 2019, followed middle school student Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who turns into an adult (Levi) with extraordinary, but difficult to manage abilities, thanks to a spell from a powerful wizard (Djimon Hounsou).
