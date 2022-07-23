Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Saturday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview, which had about 250,000 views on YouTube by midday, shows Zachary Levi as the titular superhero struggling to figure out where he fits in with the other superheroes in the universe, such as Aquaman and The Flash.

Shazam, released in 2019, followed middle school student Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who turns into an adult (Levi) with extraordinary, but difficult to manage abilities, thanks to a spell from a powerful wizard (Djimon Hounsou).

The sequel co-stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren.

David F. Sandberg, who directed Shazam! and Annabelle: Creation, helmed Fury of the Gods.

The haunted doll from Annabelle is seen in the trailer as Shazam tries to discuss his insecurities with his pediatrician.

The movie is set for release on Dec. 21.