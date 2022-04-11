'Senior Year' photos show Rebel Wilson return to high school
UPI News Service, 04/11/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Senior Year.
The streaming service shared a trailer and first-look photos for the comedy film featuring Rebel Wilson on Monday.
Senior Year follows Stephanie Conway (Angourie Rice), a popular high school cheerleader who suffers a head injury and falls into a coma in 2002. The character wakes up 20 years later to discover she is now 37 years old.
Wilson plays the older version of Stephanie, who decides to return to high school to finish her senior year.
"After a cheerleader falls of a pyramid and into a 20 year coma, she wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her," an official description reads.
