The documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, is scheduled for release in theaters and online this October.

Directed by Rachel Fleit, the film is about the Cruel Intentions and Hellboy actress' career and health issues. It will be released in select theaters on Oct. 15 and on Discovery+ Oct. 21.

The streaming service described the documentary in a press release Thursday as a "deeply intimate and powerful feature [about] one woman's journey of personal acceptance and resilience, which follows the singular actress as she reckons with the next chapter of her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis."

Blair announced nearly three years ago that she was being treated for MS.

"I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best," Blair said at the time as she worked on the Netflix series, Another Life.