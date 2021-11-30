Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty leads an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents in the new trailer for upcoming Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling Tampa.

Rosado and her team want to dominate the booming Tampa real estate market selling luxury homes in the clip released on Tuesday.

"It's already hard for us to get into that luxury market. I want to show you guys, it can be done," Rosado says during a meeting.

The new real estate agents mix business with fun and find themselves dealing with drama within the company as members think about starting their own brokerage.

"These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality," reads the synopsis.

Selling Tampa is coming to Netflix on Dec. 15. Selling Sunset Season 4 recently premiered on Netflix.

Rosado founded Allure Reality in 2019 after serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.