Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Chrishell, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars last year, and Jason, a real estate broker who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group, split five months after going public with their romance.
Chrishell and Jason then subsequently confirmed their split in social-media postings.
Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, confirmed they were dating in July while vacationing in Italy with several of their fellow Selling Sunset co-stars.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason told Us at the time. "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together."
Two months later, the former soap-opera actress shared how she and Jason had actually begun dating two months before Jason announced the news to the world.
"It's just one of those things," Chrishell told E! News in August. "You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is."
Season 4 of Selling Sunset came out on Netflix last month but had been filmed before Chrishell and Jason's July announcement they were dating.
Jason revealed earlier this month that Chrishell had been the one who wanted to keep their relationship under wraps and off-screen while filming Season 4 of Selling Sunset.
"I think when [a relationship is] public, it puts a lot of just added pressures and publicity and opinion," Jason explained toUs Weekly.
"I think it's nice to kind of start a relationship in the way that normal relationships kind of grow and progress. And that's just between two people."
However, Chrishell and Jason's romance has been teased as a storyline on the upcoming fifth season of Selling Sunset, which already wrapped filming.
Jason also apparently gave Chrishell the power to choose when to tell their friends and co-workers about their change in relationship status.
"I think that we were both more comfortable with that approach, and I liked that," he added at the time.
"I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that's the right approach for anyone."
The former couple, who reportedly spent Thanksgiving together, eventually received support from their co-workers at the Oppenheim Group, but Chrishell faced some criticism and online scrutiny.
One hater on Instagram wrote how Chrishell was only "getting listings and selling them" because of her boss-turned-boyfriend, according to the magazine.
"It would seem I am not the miserable one here," Chrishell fired back on Instagram earlier this month.
"When you are an agent on TV, you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a [breath] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"
Chrishell was previously married to This is Us star Justin Hartley. The pair finalized their divorce in February 2021, more than a year after Justin filed for divorce in November 2019.
In addition to her Selling Sunset gig, Chrishell competed on Dancing with the Stars' 29 season with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. She and Gleb were eliminated during the series' November 2 broadcast in 2020.
Chrishell's Dancing with the Stars exit was unfortunately plagued with rumors.
Speculation swirled Gleb and Chrishell were hooking up or secretly dating during and after their Dancing with the Stars stint when news broke of Gleb's seemingly sudden and unexpected split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.
But Chrishell and Gleb both publicly denied having a flirty relationship and being romantically involved in any way. They both insisted last year that their dynamic was totally innocent and platonic.
ABC executive Robert Mills shocked The Bachelorette fans that same month when he told Nick Viall on "The Viall Files" podcast that Chrishell had actually been producers' first choice to star on Season 4 of The Bachelorette, which was revived for Summer 2008 broadcast after having been off the air since 2005.
"We were looking for people, and our casting director said, 'Oh, we should meet with this girl, Chrishell Stause. She's amazing,'" Rob recalled.
"And we had this incredible lunch. I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and she was just awesome. I was convinced, 'This is the Bachelorette. This is the Bachelorette.'"
But producers decided to go in a different direction and cast DeAnna Pappas as The Bachelorette star once America watched Brad Womack break her heart twice.
When Brad first starred as the Bachelor, he rejected both of his Final 2 bachelorettes, DeAnna and Jenni Croft, and then dumped DeaAnna a second time on After the Final Rose.