'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk split up after less than one year of dating
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/06/2023
Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk have announced they've ended their relationship after less than one year of dating.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jason, 46, and the German model, 25, wrote a joint breakup statement and shared it to their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, May 31.
"While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," the former couple explained.
"We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."
Jason and Marie-Lou made headlines with their romance in July 2022 when they were spotted looking cozy in Mykonos, Greece.
A source told Us Weekly at the time that Jason seemed "really happy and in a good place" with Marie-Lou.
While Marie-Lou isn't a regular star of Selling Sunset, she did appear in several episodes of the Netflix reality series' sixth season, which is currently available for streaming and showed Jason beginning to date the European beauty.
Season 6 of Selling Sunset, which dropped on May 19, featured the aftermath of Jason and Chrishell's breakup and showed Chrishell dating Australian singer G Flip and Jason struggling to handle his business responsibilities while also taking time off for long European vacations with Marie-Lou, whom he met while visiting the Greek island of Mykonos.
Season 5 of the series, which was released in April 2022 on Netflix, began with Chrishell and Jason going public with their relationship and announcing they were dating.
The season ended with them breaking up after Chrishell told Jason that she couldn't stay with him unless he wanted to start a family with her -- but he decided that he didn't want that life for himself.
"I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it's just extremely difficult," Jason told Us in Spring 2022.
"I love her still. I always will. She's a great woman so there's just a lot of loss there."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Chrishell and Jason, who co-owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group where Chrishell and the rest of Selling Sunset's cast work along with his twin brother Brett, announced in December 2021 they had decided to split after dating for less than one year.
"It doesn't help that I have to rewatch [the show] and then go to a reunion and talk about it. It's gonna be a tough few weeks ahead."
Jason gushed about how he respected Chrishell, who had "influenced" and shown him "happiness" and "love."
"If there was really anything that was truly exceptional about our relationship, it was the calm, the communication and just the ease," Jason added.
"Chrishell, I think it's fair to say is a game changer and an eye-opener. She definitely showed me a lot of things about how a relationship should be."
Chrishell then moved on with G Flip. The pair met when Chrishell starred in one of the Australian singer's music videos, and Chrishell confirmed the romance in May 2022 during the fifth-season reunion special of Selling Sunset.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Chrishell told the show's host, Tan France, on the episode.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chrishell announced last month that she and G Flip actually got married and exchanged vows after one year of dating.
"Love doesn't always go as planned... Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Chrishell wrote via Instagram on May 10. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.