Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Jessica Vargas have ended their relationship. Jason posted a black-and-white photo of the pair smiling and laughing via Instagram Stories and wrote, "We're no longer boyfriend and girlfriend... but still love each other and still best friends." Jess shared the same post on her own Instagram Stories and added, "Love you J & may this type of friendship find us all." According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, Jason and Jessica split about two weeks ago, TMZ reported. The former couple also showed evidence that they're on good terms by getting along at a friend's wedding in Hawaii this past weekend. A witness told TMZ that Jason and Jessica had fun as friends, with no PDA, at the Halekulani Hotel pool on Saturday, February 15. The news may come as a shock to some fans, however, because Jason had reportedly mentioned wanting to marry Jessica on the "Pretty Dirty" podcast late last year. Jason's Selling Sunset co-star, Alanna Gold, also told Us Weekly in December, "I've seen a change... just his whole demeanor when he's around her and with her. I think it's really cute." "I hope they get married," Alanna added. "I think it's really good for him, and I think they bring out the best in each other." Jason hard launched his relationship with the real estate agent in April 2025. Jason, who co-owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group where the Selling Sunset's cast works, took to Instagram on April 21 and uploaded a joint post with Jessica. "Lately with us," Jessica captioned sweet photos of the pair, tagging Jason. "A few favorites from the camera roll and @jasonoppenheim bday extravaganza," she added. Jason and Jessica first went public with their relationship at The Accountant 2 premiere in April 2025. Jason and Jessica, a realtor associate at the Oppenheim Group, were all smiles as they proudly walked the red carpet in Los Angeles, CA, together. Jason even kissed Jessica in front of photographers, making it clear they were an item. Jason was previously linked to German model Marie-Lou Nurk -- who appeared in several episodes of the Netflix reality series' sixth season -- tennis player Genie Bouchard, and his former Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, who recently announced her exit from Selling Sunset after nine seasons.