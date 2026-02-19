'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan and boyfriend Blake Davis reportedly split
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 02/19/2026
Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan has reportedly split with boyfriend Blake Davis.
Emma, 34, and Blake, 28, have broken up after two years of dating, Us Weeklyreported.
The former couple appeared to be thriving in December, when the pair had spent the holidays together and celebrated Emma's birthday.
Emma and Blake met in December 2023 and were "friends for quite some time" before becoming romantically involved, according to the magazine.
Emma was first publicly linked with Blake in April 2024 when he posted Instagram photos of their trip to Massachusetts, and Emma was dating him during Selling Sunset's eighth season.
Blake went on to film scenes with Emma for Season 9 of Selling Sunset in early 2025, but they briefly broke up that summer.
Season 9 of Selling Sunset -- which premiered on Netflix in October 2025 -- chronicled drama between Emma and her ex-bestie Chrishell Stause over Blake, whom Chrishell had accused of making offensive statements.
"He constantly posts anti-trans stuff... He thinks it's too woke if you don't sing the N-word in songs. He posted something the other day, with a gun in view, saying he wants to 'sue [me for lying] my d-ck off.'"
Chrishell expressed disappointment in the Selling Sunset producers for omitting a lot of footage and also claimed Emma told her "horrific things" Blake had said he'd do it her when they were going through a brief breakup.
In addition, Chrishell alleged that Blake mocked pronouns considering G Flip goes by they/them pronouns.
"He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that. He accidentally said 'wife' [about Chrishell's partner]. When he said 'wife,' I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it and he was trying to be good," Emma told Us in November 2025.
"This was also two years ago. This wasn't like a recent thing... and I corrected him, because I knew I wanted to be sensitive. I'm super sensitive about the situation, so I corrected him and he said, 'Oh, my bad. We're from the south and we don't really do it there.' That's exactly what was said."
Emma said Blake's comments, however, still rubbed Chrishell "the wrong way."
"And she's protective of G and she's an amazing person, so I don't blame her for that," Emma continued.
"But he didn't mean anything by it. He did not say pronouns are dumb or stupid. I was right there."