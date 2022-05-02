'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn has left the Oppenheim Group
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/02/2022
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has left the Oppenheim Group real estate firm the Netflix reality series follows.
Season 5 of Selling Sunset was released April 22 on Netflix, and its first-even reunion special filmed two days later and will be released for streaming on May 6.
Selling Sunset's season ended with Christine's job at Oppenheim Group in jeopardy, and she didn't show up to the reunion taping due to an alleged positive COVID-19 test result.
There may have been more to Christine's absence from the reunion however, given Christine has left the real-estate brokerage firm, Us Weeklyreported.
"It was Christine's decision to leave the Oppenheim Group," a source told the magazine.
Christine's bio, including her work history, has been cut from the brokerage's website.
However, a group photo of the full real-estate team including Christine still appears on the company's webpage when a user clicks on the "Our Team" tab.
Selling Sunset featured Christine, 33, appearing to bribe one of her fellow real estate agent Emma Hernan's clients.
Christine was accused of trying to steal one of Emma's clients with a $5,000 bribe, and Christine never showed up to a meeting at the Oppenheim Group to discuss the allegation.
But shortly before the show's fifth season premiered on Netflix late last month, Christine slammed producers for editing "fake storylines" into the show.
The Texas native wrote on Twitter at the time, "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of it's 5,000 fake storylines!"
When one of Christine's followers asked why Christine had offered the alleged bribe, Christine responded, "Omg bless your heart you actually think the show is real."
Selling Sunset star and realtor Mary Fitzgerald, 41, recently told E! News that Christine's alleged bribe was "completely unethical" and bordered on "illegal" if a key document had been signed.
"If Emma had had the listing agreement signed already, which she was getting ready to, it would be illegal," Mary explained.
"So [Christine] would lose her license, she would lose everything. But the listing agreement for this particular property wasn't signed just yet, luckily. Otherwise, she would have legal issues."
Mary, who was promoted to a management position during the new season, also insisted that the firm "backed up the story" and found Christine's alleged behavior unacceptable.
"We pride ourselves on our integrity and the way we treat clients and the way we treat each other and we can't have this at our brokerage. It's just -- it's not okay," Mary said.
However, Christine reportedly denied the allegation on Episode 10 of Selling Sunset's fifth season and said, "There's absolutely no truth to this. I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me."
Mary revealed on Selling Sunset that a decision regarding the future of Christine's position at the Oppenheim Group and her potential firing would be announced at the reunion.
In addition to the alleged bribe, Christine also struggled to get along with her fellow cast members.
Christine even said at one point that she felt "bullied" by her Oppenheim Group co-workers after an argument with Amanza Smith. The former model, for example, wasn't invited to Heather Rae Young's bridal shower, although the women had once been close friends.
When Christine missed Selling Sunset's fifth-season reunion special, which filmed on April 24, her representative told Us, "Christine tested positive for COVID and out of abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion."
"Producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she wasn't feeling well enough to do it."
The source added that "producers were scrambling with the positive COVID test result" and so a video chat was "a last-minute offer."
Amanza also missed the taping because of coronavirus, but producers were reportedly given a heads-up about her absence and Amanza had agreed to join the reunion via video chat from her home.
Even though two women were missing from the reunion, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 40, wrote on Instagram following the taping that she had the "longest day everrrrrr."
The reunion was apparently still dramatic, with Chrishell revealing, "Feel like I got spat out of a tornado. I love our crazy family though."
Chrishell was presumably asked about Christine as well as her off-camera split from Jason Oppenheim, a 45-year-old real estate broker who owns the Oppenheim Group and was able to decide if he wanted to fire Christine.
Chrishell and Jason announced in December 2021 they had decided to call it quits on their romance after dating for less than one year.
Jason and Chrishell, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, split only five months after going public with their romance.
As for Christine's love life, she claims to be happily married, and she and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son together, who is also named Christian, in May 2021.