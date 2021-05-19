'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn has first child with husband Christian Richard
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/19/2021
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, into the world.
"It's official! I'm a mommy!" Christine captioned a beautiful black-and-white photo shoot on Wednesday.
"Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me. It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful."
Christine gave birth to her son, Christian Georges Dumontet, on Saturday, May 15, Us Weeklyreported.
"Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22PM in Los Angeles -- less than 2 days after she appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted taping," Christine's representative confirmed to the magazine.
In fact, Christine just posted photos from her appearance at the awards in a Cruella-inspired gown on Instagram and captioned them, "Literally about to pop. I am so thankful to be nominated for an award, and presenting at the MTV golden awards show."
Christine and her husband Christian Richard announced the pregnancy in February.
"I'm going to be a mommy," Christine gushed on Instagram at the time.
"My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I'm humbled, awestruck and inspired."
She added, "It's already a feeling like no other that I've ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can't wait to start our family!"
A source also told Us earlier this year, "Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her."
Christine previously admitted she didn't have the easiest pregnancy, however, she enjoyed the experience overall and frequently posted baby-bump photos on social media.
Christine reportedly dealt with rashes, acne and insomnia in the evenings.
"My overall energy levels at night are definitely depleted and I find myself being so tired, but sometimes it's very difficult to sleep," Christine explained.
However, the Netflix star revealed her sex drive had "absolutely" increased during pregnancy.
"I started looking for things on Amazon, like pillows and things, that kind of elevate yourself. I have no shame in talking about sex at all," Christine shared while expecting Baby No. 1, adding that she and Christian found "so many different ways" to explore sex.
Christine and Christian got married in December 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.
Selling Sunset has already aired three seasons and will soon be returning with its fourth on Netflix.