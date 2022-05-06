Selling Sunset aired its first-ever reunion special on May 6, and Chrishell, 40, revealed how she's moved on from her romance with Jason and is now dating someone new, non-binary Australian singer G Flip.
"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Chrishell told the show's host Tan France, according to E! News.
"Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."
Chrishell said she met G Flip when the pair had starred in a music video together. Chrishell even shared a kiss with the "GAY 4 ME" singer in G Flip's video.
"It started because I was just going to be in their video," Chrishell shared.
"And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."
Jason, however, reportedly admitted during the reunion it's going to take time for him to get over his "difficult" breakup with Chrishell.
"It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff," Jason, 44, said in tears. "There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup."
Jason also told Us Weekly last month, "Chrishell has influenced me, shown me happiness, love and what it's like to be with someone that you have so much respect for. If there was really anything that was truly exceptional about our relationship, it was the calm, the communication and just the ease."
"Chrishell, I think it's fair to say is a game changer and an eye-opener," he shared. "She definitely showed me a lot of things about how a relationship should be."
Reports Chrishell and Jason split after dating for less than one year surfaced in December 2021, and then the pair confirmed their split in social-media postings.
"Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell wrote on Instagram in December, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
She continued in her post, "I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."
And Jason echoed that sentiment in his own Instagram post, saying he and Chrishell "will always love and support one another."
"She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life," Jason wrote in December.
"Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."
Season 5 of Selling Sunset was released in late April on Netflix and began with Chrishell, and Jason going public with their relationship and announcing they were dating.
The season ended with them breaking up after Chrishell told Jason that she couldn't remain with him unless he wanted to start a family with her -- but he decided that he didn't want that life for himself.
Chrishell, who also competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2020, and Jason, a real estate broker who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group, confirmed they were dating in July 2021 while vacationing in Italy with several of their fellow Selling Sunset co-stars.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason told Us at the time. "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jason revealed in December that Chrishell had been the one who wanted to keep their relationship under wraps and off-screen while filming Season 4 of Selling Sunset.
Jason also apparently gave Chrishell the power to choose when to tell their friends and co-workers about their change in relationship status.
"I think that we were both more comfortable with that approach, and I liked that," he added at the time.
"I followed her lead on things, and I respected her decision making on that. I think that that's the right approach for anyone."
The former couple eventually received support from their co-workers at the Oppenheim Group, but Chrishell faced some criticism and online scrutiny.
One hater on Instagram reportedly wrote how Chrishell was only "getting listings and selling them" because of her boss-turned-boyfriend.
"It would seem I am not the miserable one here," Chrishell fired back on Instagram late last year.
"When you are an agent on TV, you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day. The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone. But please take a [breath] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!"
Chrishell was previously married to This is Us star Justin Hartley. The pair finalized their divorce in February 2021, more than a year after Justin filed for divorce in November 2019.
In addition to her Selling Sunset gig, Chrishell competed on Dancing with the Stars' 29th season with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. She and Gleb were eliminated during the series' November 2 broadcast in 2020.
Chrishell's Dancing with the Stars exit was unfortunately plagued with rumors.
Speculation swirled Gleb and Chrishell were hooking up or secretly dating during and after their Dancing with the Stars stint when news broke of Gleb's seemingly sudden and unexpected split from his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.
But Chrishell and Gleb both publicly denied having a flirty relationship and being romantically involved in any way. They both insisted last year that their dynamic was totally innocent and platonic.
ABC executive Robert Mills shocked The Bachelorette fans that same month when he told Nick Viall on "The Viall Files" podcast that Chrishell had actually been producers' first choice to star on Season 4 of The Bachelorette, which was revived for Summer 2008 broadcast after having been off the air since 2005.
"We were looking for people, and our casting director said, 'Oh, we should meet with this girl, Chrishell Stause. She's amazing,'" Rob recalled.
"And we had this incredible lunch. I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and she was just awesome. I was convinced, 'This is the Bachelorette. This is the Bachelorette.'"
But producers decided to go in a different direction and cast DeAnna Pappas as The Bachelorette star once America watched Brad Womack break her heart twice.
When Brad first starred as the Bachelor, he rejected both of his Final 2 bachelorettes, DeAnna and Jenni Croft, and then dumped DeaAnna a second time on After the Final Rose.