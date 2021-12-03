Selling Sunset will return for a fifth season in 2022.

Netflix announced the release window for Season 5 on Friday.

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the personal and professional lives of several people at the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim star.

Fitzgerald and her husband, Romain Bonnet, gave an update on Season 5 in an interview on Lorraine this week.

"We have Season 5 coming out, probably in March," Fitzgerald said. "We're done filming -- we have a couple pickups when we get back and a couple interviews still to do -- but for the most part, Season 5 is done filming and it will be very, very good."

Selling Sunset returned for a fourth season in November. The spinoff series Selling Tampa, featuring the all-Black, all-female team at Allure Realty, will premiere Dec. 15.