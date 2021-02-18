Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old television personality is expecting her first child with her husband, Christian Richard.

Quinn confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement to People.

"We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" Quinn said. "I am a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested."

"We are so grateful to be expecting our first child," she added. "I'm so ready for what this next chapter holds and cannot wait to be a mom!"

Us Weekly also reported Quinn's pregnancy.

"Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her," a source said.

TMZ said Quinn is well past the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Quinn and Richard married in Los Angeles in December 2019. The wedding was featured in Selling Sunset Season 3, but Quinn told People in August that she was disappointed with how it was shown.

"It just didn't really showcase the way that it was," she said.

Quinn also said some of the footage was edited out to feature more drama between her co-stars.

"I understand that they wanted to get certain storylines in there, but this was actually my day. This was my day, and I was just disappointed in the way it was perceived on camera and translated, unfortunately. I'm not going to lie, I was crying when I watched it," she said.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality series that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of real estate agents selling high-end properties in Los Angeles. The show co-stars Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Young.