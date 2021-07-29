Oppenheim, 44, confirmed his relationship with Stause, 40, in a statement Wednesday to People.
"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
Oppenheim and Stause went Instagram official in a slideshow of photos Stause shared earlier Wednesday. The pictures show the couple getting close during a visit to Capri.
