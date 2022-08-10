Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Selling the OC.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality series Wednesday featuring Selling Sunset stars Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

Selling the OC is a spinoff of Selling Sunset that follows the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm, as it expands to open a new office in Newport Beach, Calif.

The series features Brett and Jason Oppenheim and a new group of real estate agents: Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

The trailer teases new drama as the real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings.

Selling the OC premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.

Selling Sunset was renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 in June.