Selena: The Series Part 2 is coming to Netflix in May.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 4, and a teaser for the new episodes Monday.

Selena: The Series tells the story of late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, who died at age 23 in March 1995. Christian Serratos plays Selena in the Netflix series.

The preview for Part 2 shows Selena (Serratos) performing her 1994 hit single "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who executive produces the show, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March that Part 2 will "cover the whole spectrum" and revisit both ups and downs in their family's life.

"It's just a little bit of everything. It makes you feel happy and you know, there's some sad moments and then there's some moments that personally I don't want to revisit. It brings up some really weird feelings inside. So, it's just a little bit of everything, to be honest with you," Suzette Quintanilla said.

Selena: The Series co-stars Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Gabriel Chavarria as Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla and Seidy Lopez as Selena's mother, Marcella Quintanilla.

The series is created by Moises Zamora and premiered on Netflix in December.