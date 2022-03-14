Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows three neighbors (Gomez, Martin and Martin Short) who investigate a suspicious death at their New York apartment building.
Only Murders in the Building completed its debut season in October. The series was renewed for Season 2 in September ahead of its Season 1 finale.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.