Selena Gomez made a statement in a cape dress on the red carpet Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old singer and actress attended the Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

Gomez channeled retro glamour in a red Louis Vuitton gown featuring a floor-length cape that was secured at the neckline with a crystal-encrusted band.

The actress accessorized with a Boucheron earring in the shape of an arrow that pierced through her earlobe.

Gomez was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel Mora in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Jean Smart took home the award for Hacks.

Jessica Chastain and The Power of the Dog were among the big winners of the night. Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith Halle Berry and Van Hunt, and other celebrity couples attended the event.

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows three neighbors (Gomez, Martin and Martin Short) who investigate a suspicious death at their New York apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building completed its debut season in October. The series was renewed for Season 2 in September ahead of its Season 1 finale.