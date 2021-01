Selena Gomez teased on Instagram her next Spanish-language track, titled "Baila Conmigo."

Gomez uploaded artwork for the track, which features the singer posing in front of a red-orange spotlight.

Rauw Alejandro is featured on "Baila Conmigo," which will be released on Friday. Tainy produced the song.

"Baila Conmigo" comes after Gomez recently released "De Una Vez" alongside an accompanying music video. Gomez had last released Spanish-language track "Una Aio Sin Lluvia" in 2010.

"This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," Gomez said at the time.