Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
Gomez, 29, wore a beautiful black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, but was noticeably not wearing shoes when she and Martin Short, her co-star in The Only Murders in the Building, handed the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Film to West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.
Gomez was wearing Christian Louboutin heels when she tripped on the red carpet going into the event and decided to forego footwear for the rest of the evening.
The SAG Awards honor excellence in film and television acting.
