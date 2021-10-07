HBO Max released the trailer for Season 3 of Selena + Chef on Thursday. Selena Gomez's cooking show returns Oct. 28.

Gomez has blonde hair in the trailer. The actor/singer also cuts herself several times in a montage.

The show features Gomez taking cooking lesson from celebrity chefs who Zoom from their own kitchen. Each chef represents a different charity. The first two season raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations, according to HBO.

Chefs Aaron Sanchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe join Gomez this season. Recipes range from Indian brunch to homemade ice cream.

Themes for Season 3 include recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and holidays.

Season 1 premiered in August 2020. Season 2 followed Jan. 21, 2021. Gomez executive produces through her July Moon Productions.