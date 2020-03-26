The 27-year-old singer released a dance performance video Thursday for the single "Dance Again."
The video shows Gomez performing a solo dance routine. She wears a slip dress and a curly hairstyle with bangs.
"Dance Again" is the latest single from Gomez's third studio album, Rare, released in January. She said on Instagram that she will donate a portion of proceeds from her Dance Again merchandise to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
"It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it's a good reminder that we will get through this together," Gomez wrote.
Rare also features the singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Her Now" and "Rare." Gomez released a new single, "Feel Me," in February, following the album's release.
Gomez said in the spring issue of Dazed magazine that her early style of music makes her cringe.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.