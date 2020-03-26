Selena Gomez is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old singer released a dance performance video Thursday for the single "Dance Again."

The video shows Gomez performing a solo dance routine. She wears a slip dress and a curly hairstyle with bangs.

"Dance Again" is the latest single from Gomez's third studio album, Rare, released in January. She said on Instagram that she will donate a portion of proceeds from her Dance Again merchandise to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it's a good reminder that we will get through this together," Gomez wrote.

Rare also features the singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Her Now" and "Rare." Gomez released a new single, "Feel Me," in February, following the album's release.

Gomez said in the spring issue of Dazed magazine that her early style of music makes her cringe.