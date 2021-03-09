Selena Gomez says she might retire from music after the release of her next album.

The 28-year-old singer and actress voiced her frustrations with response to her music in the April issue of Vogue.

Gomez came to fame as an actress on Barney & Friends and the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place and released three albums with the pop-rock band Selena Gomez & the Scene. She has since released three solo albums.

The Vogue interview was published nearly 14 months after the release of Gomez's third studio album, Rare, which featured the singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Her Now" and "Rare."

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez told Vogue. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'"

Gomez said she plans to try something "different" on her new album.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough," the star said. "I think there a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different."

"I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she added.

Gomez then clarified that she wants to focus on producing and give herself "a real shot at acting."

Gomez previously said in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest that the songs on Rare give an "honest" and vulnerable look into her life.

Gomez will release her first Spanish-language EP, Revelacion, on Friday. The album features the songs "Selfish Love" with DJ Snake, "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo."

As an actress, Gomez will star in the new Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short.