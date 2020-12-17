Selena Gomez says collaborating with South Korean girl group Blackpink was "a no-brainer."

The 28-year-old singer and actress discussed "Ice Cream," her song with the K-pop group, in the Dec. 19 issue of Billboard magazine.

Gomez and Blackpink released "Ice Cream" in August. The song, which appears on Blackpink's album The Album, debuted at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and became Blackpink's highest-charting U.S. hit to date.

Gomez said her collaboration with Blackpink allowed her "to step into a whole different world" and push herself creatively.

"Blackpink is an incredible group and their album is awesome, and I thought it would be so fun to step into a whole different world, so it was a no-brainer," the star said.

"It was very different from any music I've done, but that was the point.. The idea of doing something with a dominant girl group, bringing their culture here -- and obviously they did equal for me over there -- it just seemed so perfect," she added.

Gomez and Blackpink's music video for "Ice Cream" passed 400 million views on YouTube in November.

In the interview, Gomez also discussed her third studio album, Rare, released in January. She said her success from the album was "bittersweet," as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States just weeks later.

"There's this bittersweet feeling, of course," the singer said. "I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it."

In addition, Gomez teased new music, saying she has "a whole little vessel of good things coming."