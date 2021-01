Selena Gomez has released a Spanish-language song titled "De Una Vez," along with an accompanying music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gomez has a broken, glowing heart that starts to heal in the clip released Thursday on YouTube. The singer walks through a magical house that is later engulfed by a storm.

"De Una Vez" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

"This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," Gomez said about the song on Twitter.

Gomez last released Spanish-language track "Un Aio Sin Lluvia" in 2010.

The 28-year-old also collaborated with South Korean girl group Blackpink in August for "Ice Cream" and released her latest album titled Rare in January 2020.