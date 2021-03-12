Selena Gomez released on Friday her first Spanish-language EP titled Revelacion.

The EP is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Tidal, YouTube Music and Audiomack.

Revelacion contains seven tracks including "De Una Vez," "Buscando Amor," "Baila Conmigo" with Rauw Alejandro, "Damelo To'" featuring Myke Towers, "Vicio," "Adios," and "Selfish Love" with DJ Snake.

Gomez, on Instagram Stories, commented on the release of the project.

"I hope you guys like the album and have so much fun with it, because obviously I've been waiting to do this for so, so long. And I'm just so grateful," the singer said.

"So I hope you guys like it, and let me know what you think, but I'm just so happy," she continued.

Gomez recently said in the April issue of Vogue that she might retire from music after the release of her next album.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez told Vogue.

"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" she continued.

Gomez released her last album titled Rare in January 2020. The 28-year-old is set to star in new Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.