Selena Gomez has released a deluxe edition of her latest album, Rare.

The 27-year-old singer and actress released the new version of the album Thursday.

"Rare (Deluxe) is out now. I hope you can take a moment to disconnect and dance to the new songs!" Gomez tweeted.

The Rare deluxe edition features three new tracks, the single "Boyfriend" and the songs "She" and "Souvenir." Gomez had shared her excitement about "Boyfriend" in an Instagram post Monday.

"It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," the singer said.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities," she added. "Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Gomez said she will give $1 from every order of the Rare deluxe edition to the Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, along with a personal donation.

Gomez released the original version of Rare in January. She thanked fans on Instagram after the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In addition to "Boyfriend," Rare features the singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Her Now" and "Rare." Gomez shared a performance video in March for the album's song "Dance Again."