Singer and actress Selena Gomez is set to host Saturday Night Live next week for the first time ever.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared the news Friday on Instagram, writing: "Mom... I think I've made it. So grateful and so excited."

Gomez is scheduled to host the May 14 episode of SNL, with Post Malone set to be the musical guest. It also will be Malone's debut on the late-night sketch comedy show.

While Gomez hasn't hosted the show before, she performed on SNL in 2016. She sang "Hands to Myself" and a "Good for You/Same Old Love" medley on that episode.

Malone, meanwhile, was revealed as the May 14 musical guest just days after confirming that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child. In addition, he is gearing up for the June 3 debut of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache.