Selena Gomez is hosting Global Citizens' upcoming Vax Live concert, which will feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

Vax Live: A Concert to Reunite the World will promote the COVID-19 vaccine and call on world leaders to ensure that vaccines will be available to everyone globally.

The event will air across ABC, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations on May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT. Fox will also broadcast the concert on the same day at 11 p.m. EDT.

YouTube will present an extended version of the concert that will run 90 minutes. The extended version will include an additional performance by NCT 127 and appearances by YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.

The show will be pre-taped at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I'm honored to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitable and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year. I can't wait to be a part of it," Gomez said in a statement.