Selena Gomez and DJ Snake released on Thursday a new bilingual dance track titled "Selfish Love."

The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer and YouTube.

Gomez switches between English and Spanish on the song, which also features a saxophone.

"Just a little crush/ Got me over here thinking/ Does somebody else care, somebody else care?/ I know we got trust/ But you be getting me thinking/ Does somebody else care, somebody else care," Gomez sings.

"Selfish Love" will appear on Gomez's upcoming new EP Revelacion, her first Spanish-language release that is arriving on March 12.

Revelacion will also include the songs "De Una Vez" and "Baila Conmigo."