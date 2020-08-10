Former Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie announced on Monday a virtual premiere for David Henrie's upcoming film, This Is the Year.

The virtual premiere will take place on Aug. 28 at 7:30 EDT. Fans can purchase tickets to the event from the film's official website for $11.99.

The ticket will include access to a pre-show party featuring Gomez and David Henrie, the film, a live Q+A session with the cast, hosted by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio of TikTok fame, and a performance by Lovelytheband.

This Is the Year is a teen comedy about a nerdy high schooler (Lorenzo Henrie) who tries to win over the girl of his dreams by embarking on a road trip with his friends. The road trip is to see Lovelytheband at the year's biggest music festival.

Vanessa Marano, Jake Short, Alyssa Jirrels, Gregg Sulkin, Bug Hall, David Henrie, Jeff Garlin, Laura Marano, Kate Katzman, Gregg Christee and Big Joe Henry also star.

"With all the craziness going on in the world, a feel good movie is just what we need," Gomez said alongside David Henrie in a video about the virtual premiere.

This Is the Year is David Henrie's directorial debut which he wrote with Pepe Portillo and Hall. Gomez serves as an executive producer.

David Henrie previously teased on Twitter that he was working with Gomez on a new project together.

