The virtual premiere will take place on Aug. 28 at 7:30 EDT. Fans can purchase tickets to the event from the film's official website for $11.99.
The ticket will include access to a pre-show party featuring Gomez and David Henrie, the film, a live Q+A session with the cast, hosted by Charli and Dixie D'Amelio of TikTok fame, and a performance by Lovelytheband.
This Is the Year is a teen comedy about a nerdy high schooler (Lorenzo Henrie) who tries to win over the girl of his dreams by embarking on a road trip with his friends. The road trip is to see Lovelytheband at the year's biggest music festival.
