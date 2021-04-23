Selena Gomez's series Selena + Chef will return for a third season on HBO Max.

The 28-year-old singer and actress confirmed Friday that HBO Max renewed the cooking show for Season 3.

Gomez shared the news alongside a spoof commercial for "The Gomez-crowave" microwave. The video also features footage of Gomez cooking on Selena + Chef.

New episodes of Selena + Chef will premiere later this year, according to Deadline. Season 3 will follow Gomez as she continues her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs to help her.

In addition to starring, Gomez executive produces the series with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes.

Selena + Chef premiered on HBO Max in August and premiered its second season in November. The first season featured Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Losfaso, Roy Choi and other celebrity chefs, while the second featured Curtis Stone, JJ Johnson, Kelis Rogers and others.

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January 2020, and her first Spanish-language EP, Revelacion, in March.

Gomez will host Global Citizen's Vax Live concert featuring Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and Eddie Vedder, on May 8.