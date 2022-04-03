Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris has died of natural causes in Palm Desert, Calif., at the age of 93, her son Glen confirmed.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm," Glen told Deadline Saturday. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Estelle Harris' credits include Futurama, The Looney Tunes Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarly, ER, Mind of Mencia, Phil of the Future, Dave the Barbarian, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, House of Mouse, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Godzilla: The Series, The Wild Thornberrys, Hercules, Cybill, Living Single, Moesha, The Mask, Night Stand, Star Trek: Voyager, The Tick, Aladdin, Good Advice, Mad About You, Married... with Children and Night Court.

She is best known for voicing the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and playing Estelle Costanza on the iconic 1990s sitcom, Seinfeld.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza tweeted: "One of my favorite people has passed -- my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris."