HBO will explore the history of Black television in a new documentary.

The network shared plans in a press release Wednesday for Seen & Heard, a two-part documentary produced by Insecure creator and star Issa Rae

Seen & Heard will offer cultural commentary about representation in Black storytelling and feature interviews with actors, showrunners, writers and celebrities of groundbreaking series of the past and present.

In the interviews, the stars will reflect on Black representation in TV and share insights into their current projects, personal experiences and inspiration.

"Black people have such a rich, but often unacknowledged history in Hollywood," Rae said in a statement. "We have defined American culture and influenced generations time and time again across the globe. I'm honored to pair with Ark Media to center and celebrate the achievements of those who paved a way for so many of us to tell our stories on television."

Rae will executive produce Seen & Heard with Montrel McKay of her Issa Rae Productions, Jonathan Berry and David Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, and Rachel Dretzin and Esther Dere of Ark Media. The documentary is produced and directed by Phil Bertelsen.

HBO renewed Rae's Insecure for a fifth season in May. The network is also developing The Lady and the Dale, a docuseries executive produced by Mark and Jay Duplass about a 1970s auto scam.