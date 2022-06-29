See How They Run takes place in 1950s London, where plans for a movie adaptation of a hit West End play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
"When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril," an official synopsis reads.
