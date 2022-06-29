Searchlight Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film See How They Run.

The studio shared a trailer for the murder mystery-comedy film Wednesday featuring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell

See How They Run takes place in 1950s London, where plans for a movie adaptation of a hit West End play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

"When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril," an official synopsis reads.

David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith and Charlie Cooper also star.

See How They Run is written by Mark Chappell and directed by Tom George. The film opens in theaters Sept. 30.

Ronan is known for the films Atonement, Lady Bird and Little Women, while Rockwell has starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Vice and Fosse/Verdon.