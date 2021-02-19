Disney Channel series Secrets of Sulphur Springs is coming to Disney+ with five episodes starting on Feb. 26.

The series, which premiered on Disney Channel in January, follows 12-year-old Griffin (Preston Oliver) whose family moves from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel named the Tremont in Louisiana.

Griffin hears rumors at school about the hotel being haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham) who disappeared decades ago. Griffin and his classmate Harper (Kyliegh Curran) discover a portal that allows them to travel back in time in order to solve the town mystery.

Josh Braaten portrays Griffin's father Ben with Kelly Frye as mother Sarah and Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw as Griffin's younger twin siblings Wyatt and Zoey, respectively, also star.

New episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ every Friday in March through April 9.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs has reached 3.5 million total viewers since premiering on Disney+ and is ranked as the No. 1 series across all basic cable for Girls aged 6-11. The show is also the No. 1 series on DisneyNOW.