NBC has ordered a new adaptation of Secret Bridesmaids' Business.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the network is developing Ties That Bind, a new series based on the Elizabeth Coleman play Secret Bridesmaids' Business.

Secret Bridesmaids' Business was previously adapted as an Australian miniseries starring Abbie Cornish, Kati McGrath and Georgina Haig. Keshet International distributed the series.

The new adaptation hails from NBC, Keshet Studios and Universal Television. Deirdre Shaw will write the series and executive produce with Peter Traugott, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman.

Secret Bridesmaids' Business centers on three women who make a promise to one another that leads to dangerous secrets that threaten to implode their lives. The women must rely on the power of friendship as they face dire consequences.

"With its well-crafted relationships and cliff-hanger plot, Seven Studios' Secret Bridesmaids' Business is compelling viewing. We are delighted to be developing this show for NBC alongside Universal Television," Traugott, the president of Keshet Studios, said in an statement to Variety.

Keshet Studios is also developing The A Word, a series based on Keren Margalit's Yellow Peppers, and La Brea, a new drama, for NBC.