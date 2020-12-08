The second of two special episodes of Euphoria is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max Jan. 24.

Directed by the show's creator Sam Levinson, the episode follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) as she reflects on the year during the Christmas holiday.

Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson.

The first special episode centered on Zendaya's character Rue. It debuted Sunday.

Zendaya won an Emmy in September for her performance in Season 1.

The show is about teens struggling with addiction, identity and relationship issues.