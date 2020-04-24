A second "At Home" edition of Saturday Night Live is expected to air on NBC this weekend.

The first episode featuring cast members offering their comic contributions via video chat from their homes was broadcast on April 11 amid social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Hanks hosted the remote episode from his kitchen and Chris Martin sang "Shelter From the Storm" from his home.

Michael Che and Colin Jost anchored the "Weekend Update" segment, complete with Alec Baldwin calling in, pretending to be President Donald Trump and discussing the global health crisis.

Pete Davidson performed a new rap song, Larry David revived his Bernie Sanders impression, Kate McKinnon imagined what Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg might look like working out at home, and several cast members participated in a disastrous office video-chat parody.

No guest stars have been announced ahead of this weekend's edition of SNL.

Most live performances, cultural institutions, schools and non-essential businesses have been shut down since March because of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 200,000 people worldwide.