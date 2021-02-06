IFC Films said it will release the Sebastian Stan-Denise Gough film Monday in theaters and on pay-per-view platforms on April 16.

Set in Greece, the film is about the whirlwind weekend romance of two strangers, Chloe and Mickey.

"In many ways, the film has become even more relevant in this current environment, as all relationships got challenged during the lockdown and Chloe's and Mickey's story is a very realistic take on relationships," director Argyris Papadimitropoulos said in a statement Friday.

"At a time when things have started getting more optimistic in the world and a summer trip to Greece, crowded parties, people kissing and having fun is something we are all longing for -- I believe the timing is perfect to release the film and the fact that it found a home at IFC Films, makes my smile a little bigger."

Stan is known for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will soon be seen in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Gough's credits include Titanic: Blood and Steel, Colette and The Other Lamb.