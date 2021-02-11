NBC announced Thursday that the eighth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be the cop comedy's last.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

"We've always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in story lines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners -- Dan Goor, the writers, producers and the incredibly talented cast and crew -- for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time."

The show, which is produced by NBC's parent company Universal, initially aired on Fox for five seasons.

NBC picked it up after Fox canceled it in 2018.