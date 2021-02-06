Syfy has announced the current, fourth season of its female-driven, supernatural western, Wynonna Earp, will be its last.

Starring Melanie Scrofano as the titular heroine, the series finale is slated to air April 9.

"I'm really proud of what we've accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of Season 4 together. There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family," Scrofano tweeted Friday.

The show's cast also includes Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Greg Lawson.

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," showrunner Emily Andras said in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on Syfy, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever."